Testa Jr., Joseph R., Age: 48, Middletown
Joseph R. Testa, 48, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, September 15. Joseph was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Joseph R. Testa Sr. and Josephine Burrello Furiato. He was a lifelong Middletown resident.
Joseph was a certified medical technician and worked for Dr. Rao Gouranti in Little Silver. He was also a martial arts instructor and a personal trainer.
He was predeceased by his stepfather, Domenic Furiato. Joseph is survived by his mother, Josephine Furiato of Middletown; his father, Joseph R. Testa Sr. of Naples, Florida;, his brother, Anthony Testa and his wife Lisa of Matawan; his niece, Hailey; his nephew, Christian; and his brother, Yu Jung Kim.
A funeral service will be on held on Thursday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. Interment to follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe