The Makings Of A Celebrity Cat

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

Christine Gonzalez never expected her cats to become internet celebrities, but now that they have, promoting them has become her second job.

“These cats keep me insanely busy,” she said. “I work full time and commute into New York City. All of my extra time is spent taking pictures and videos and managing their social media platforms.”

Stache, 4; Teddy, 3; Bindi, 3; and Dexter, 1, are all Oriental Shorthair cats, distinguished by their almond-shaped eyes, triangular head, oversized ears and long, slender bodies. Together, they have several hundred thousand followers who enjoy seeing their daily antics. Gonzalez said the internet fame all happened by accident.

“I lost a cat to a stroke and I was devastated,” said the Monmouth County resident. “I didn’t think I would ever get another cat. But the breeder called me and said they had a cat that no one wanted. He was a little older and had a mustache. He was funny looking but had a great personality.”