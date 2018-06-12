The Medical Herbalist Tailors A Tonic For You

By Jenna O’Donnell |

Jenn, a mother of four from Holmdel, had been feeling lousy for a long time. She tried modifying her lifestyle and eating habits, but continued to struggle with severe anxiety and an irregular menstrual cycle. Wary of the side effects of prescription drugs, she decided to forgo traditional medicine and try something different. She went to an apothecary.

After consulting with Tami Bronstein, a medical herbalist based in Gladstone, Jenn started taking herbal remedies made from a specialized combination of plant extracts tailored to her specific needs and history. The chemical-free organic liquid concoctions didn’t taste great, but she started to see results.

“It helped fairly quickly,” Jenn said. Nine years later, she has continued to consult Bronstein for herbal solutions whenever issues arise with her health. The results have kept her coming back. “It’s just a comprehensive look at who you are. Tami takes into account your lifestyle, body type, blood work. That’s a big deal.”