The New Capelli Sports Complex: Nine Things To Know

By Matthew Lobosco ||

TINTON FALLS – A new opportunity for recreational, youth and adult sports is quietly developing at 1659 Wayside Road in Tinton Falls. With its first construction phase completed and the second one underway, the new Capelli Sport complex is already hosting high school team practices and league play at its 41-acre development, near the Garden State Parkway. Eventually, there will be an indoor facility. The Two River Times met with company representatives at the fields to learn more about plans for the complex.

More Than Soccer

There are presently two full-sided outdoor turf fields completed and in use. The FIFA-regulation fields, which opened in September 2016, are primarily used for soccer. But there are plans to open Capelli Sport fields to other sports, like flag football, lacrosse, rugby, baseball and field hockey.

Across Wayside Road, two more fields are under construction, under Phase II. Those are expected to be finished in July, and will be lined for shorter dimensions to accommodate younger age groups.

In 2018, construction will begin on the third and final phase of the project. This will include a fifth outdoor turf field and a 140,000-square-foot indoor facility. The indoor facility will house four hardwood courts for basketball, volleyball and futsal (a variation of outdoor soccer) and an additional full-sided turf field. The indoor facility will also include a small gym, which may be available for private membership, and lockers. The anticipated completion for the indoor facility is fall 2019. More indoor bathrooms will be included.

It’s Already In Use

The complex is home to recreational soccer leagues, with divisions for multiple age groups. The fields are also the site of summer leagues and tournaments for high school soccer teams. Training sessions are available for one-on-one instruction as well as for small groups of up to eight players.

Several high schools have used the field space for practice and games, including Christian Brothers Academy and Red Bank Catholic. Other Shore Conference teams are participating in the complexes summer leagues including Monmouth Regional, Holmdel, Matawan and Middletown South. The field is also home to the Cedar Stars Academy Football Club for Monmouth County. The academy, which is Capelli Sport’s largest tenant, uses the fields for practices and for running training programs.

You Can Rent the Fields

The fields are available for private workouts or pickup games. For now, the new complex shares the same website, as well as much of the same contact information, as the other Capelli Sport facilities, but a new website is about to launch specifically with Tinton Falls facility information.

The Fees

For the 2017 high school summer soccer league at the complex, the price is $500 for each team plus a $20 referee fee per game. For the summer high school tournament, which will take place Aug. 4 through 6, the cost is $450 per team with no additional fee for referees. A 60-minute training session costs $85 for one player, $100 for a group of 2-4 players and $150 for a group of 5-8 players.

It’s All Turf, Not Grass

All of the outdoor fields will include turf installed by Shaw Sports Turf. The turf company is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has implemented turf for professional franchises, including the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. Paul Golden, vice president of business development for Capelli Sport, said his favorite part of the fields is that they can be used even right after it rains. “It’s great that kids can be out here without worrying about the weather,” Golden said. Because teams and players need to use the fields all week to train, the staff opted to use turf over grass, which can be difficult to keep in good condition after rain storms.

Indoor Restrooms Are In the Plans

Right now, there are temporary outside bathrooms just outside the sidelines of the fields. But coming soon will be a restroom facility and concession stand. The future indoor facility will also have its own indoor restrooms.

Location, Location

The site was chosen for its convenience, accessible from Garden State Parkway Exit 105, Route 18 and routes 35 and 36. It’s a five-minute drive to the Monmouth Mall, and 15 minutes to Long Branch and beaches. Several hotels are nearby, which can host families attending weekend-long tournaments.

First Aid and Police Are Nearby

For any serious injuries sustained in play, Tinton Falls Emergency Medical services will respond. They are located five minutes from the complex and are always on call for medical emergencies on the fields. The Tinton Falls Police Department is also only five minutes from the complex should any other emergencies arise. Ninety percent of the coaches are CPR, AED and EpiPen certified, and there is an AED device on the fields.

Capelli Is a Brand, Not a Person

Founded in 2011, Capelli Sport is a maker of training gear, equipment and uniforms owned by George Altirs. It is the parent company and primary sponsor of the new complex in Tinton Falls, and indoor sport centers in Bergen County and Orange County, New York.

This article was first published in the June 22-29, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.