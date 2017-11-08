The Results Are Rolling In

By Christina Johnson |

RED BANK – New Jersey has a new governor.

Middletown’s Phil Murphy, a Democrat, former Goldman Sachs executive and newcomer to elected office has beaten Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the race to succeed Republican Chris Christie.

Guadagno, of Monmouth Beach, declared in her concession speech, “We left no stone unturned and I wouldn’t have done anything differently.” She congratulated Murphy. Guadagno will continue as Secretary of State and Lt. Governor until Jan. 18.

In Legislative District 11, Democrat Vin Gopal of Long Branch defeated Sen. Jennifer Beck of Red Bank in an upset. In her concession speech, Beck wished her best to Gopal and vowed to assist him in the transition.

In the General Assembly 11th District, Democrats Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey defeated Republicans Robert Acerra and Michael Whelan.

In Monmouth County’s Freeholder race, Republicans Lillian Burry and Patrick Impreveduto beat Democrats Brian Wilton and Margie Donlon.

In the General Assembly’s 13th District, Representatives Amy Handlin and Serena DiMaso beat Tom Giaimo and Mariel DiDato.

Both state public questions were approved by voters. They asked voters to support authorizing the state to issue $125 million in bonds to provide grants to public libraries, as well one about dedicating funds from state environmental contamination cases.

In Monmouth County, a public question to fund open space for recreation was also approved by voters.

Voter turnout was 41.6 percent, according to the county clerk.

Click here for results of more municipal and school board races.

