The Secret Is Out On Storied Sea Bright Squash Club

The club’s legacy was put on hold for a number of years following the devastating impact of Super Storm Sandy in 2012. In October 2017 the club was purchased by new management that wants to entice new players to venture inside and take turns smacking the ball in a four-walled court.

“Right now it’s all about active management and active promotion and marketing,” said Tertius Raubenheimer, the club’s general manager and head squash professional, who has rebranded and renamed the facility the Monmouth Squash Club and Swim School.

“This is an incredible facility with a great history. But now we’re more than a handful of squash courts. And we have to get the word out,” he added.

For 94 years the club was squash-centric, featuring three singles courts and one larger doubles court. However, since Raubenheimer and his business associate Francis Odeh have stepped to the forefront, the pair has worked to expand the facility’s offerings, removing the doubles court and replacing it with a swimming pool, a steam room and a bar and lounge.