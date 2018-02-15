The Shrewsbury Senior Homesteaders, shown here at a Forever Young celebration at Shrewsbury Borough School last year, have events to look forward to all year. On March 8 they will learn about the Kindness Rocks Project from a guidance counselor at the school, and in April they will paint their own rocks. They have a bus trip planned on March 17 to the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse. On April 14 it’s “West Side Story” at the Algonquin Theater in Manasquan. The club is open to current or former Shrewsbury residents and friends over age 50.

This article was first published in the Feb. 8-15, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.