The Unsinkable Titanic Cruises to Town with a Lilt

LINCROFT – “Titanic the Musical,” which won five Tony Awards in 1997 including Best Musical, is sailing into the Henderson Theater at Christian Brothers Academy for three performances from Aug. 10-12.

The Premier Theatre Company brings the story of that magnificent ship and its passengers to life in the ensemble version of the musical, with songs by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone. The show is set onboard the RMS Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912, taking with it some 1,517 people. The victims included John Jacob Astor and Benjamin Guggenheim, two of the wealthiest men of the Victorian era. The musical tells of the hopes and dreams of those on board the “unsinkable” ship – the rich, the poor, the heroes and the cowards.

“‘Titanic the Musical’ is not a musical adaptation of the James Cameron movie,” said Stephen Rubino of Howell, who portrays Bruce Ismay, owner of the White Star Line, the company that built the ocean liner. “It’s a real life story with actors portraying real life people, who all have a story to tell. The script is well written and the music brilliantly captures the excitement, the love, the anxiety and the sorrow, which is what ‘Titanic’ is all about.”

Rubino was hooked on theater since his first role in “Alice in Wonderland” at age 8. He has performed in regional theater for 30 years and was part of Premier’s inaugural season in 1990 with a role in “A Chorus Line.” Here he plays Ismay, who was determined to make Titanic’s maiden voyage a success by pushing the captain to break records and arrive in New York a day ahead of schedule.