Theater Review: ‘F Theory’

Today’s BFF’s aside, having a best friend forever is a rare thing. These women read each other’s minds, finish each other’s sentences, talk every single day, love doing the same things and are always there for each other – until they’re not.

The “breakup” may be precipitated by a marriage or money or change in location. Whatever. Can the relationship be repaired? Should it?

In the world premiere of “F Theory,” currently on stage at the New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch through Sept. 24, such a relationship is deeply explored in this frequently funny and sensitive work that runs just under two hours without intermission.

Playwrights Megan Loughran and Alex Trow also do an excellent job portraying their two main characters – best friends Ellie and Marianne, respectively – as well as an assortment of minor characters.

Ellie and Marianne meet in college as random roommates. We meet them as Ellie struggles to understand the abstract concept of the F theory in a class they both are taking. Maybe it’s about family, Ellie ponders. Or friends. Maybe she should just drop the class.

They are young, unconcerned about acting silly, have developed a rapport that includes clapping their hands twice – in unison – when what they say or do really hits the mark. They also tap dance and sing during study breaks. (Note: Loughran and Trow both are Yale University grads. Just saying.)

Marianne is the more serious of the two while Ellie is somewhat laid-back. A former child star on the TV sitcom “Crazy Kids Club,” she was raised by her widowed father who travels the world with a female companion on the money she made, which doesn’t seem to bother her as much as it should.