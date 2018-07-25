Theater Review: ‘Mercy’

One day, not too long afterward, widower Orville (Jacob A. Ware) sees the out-on-bail driver Ian (Christopher Daftsios) waiting for the subway in New York City, where they both live.

Orville can’t stop himself from following the person who left him heartbroken with a motherless infant daughter. Several transfers later, Orville trails him to a self-help meeting for addicts in a church basement.

Orville stands in the back. He begins nurturing the seed of revenge. He decides to buy a gun.

So far, so good for Adam Szymkowicz’s modern morality play. Many of us might wonder how we would handle such a situation.