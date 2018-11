Or at least she once did. Now that Septimo (Oscar A. L. Cabrera) possesses the only daughter of a wealthy man, his true demeanor is revealed and his wife Isadora (Desiree Pinol) and her loyal childhood nurse Rocio (Liz Zazzi) live in fear of him.

Their savior – a wolf – appears in the form of the naked, heavily pregnant Yolot (Alexandra Lemus) during the night of a full moon. Her son will replace Isadora’s still-born son. They will find the strength to fight back. But, of course, it won’t be that easy.

The world premiere play, that runs through Nov. 18 at New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch, is under the direction of Daniel Jáquez. It opens with a voice that seemingly presents the characters in Spanish and, during emotional moments, they briefly speak in Spanish. As always, the stage birthing scenes are quick, with little fuss, no afterbirth and miraculous recoveries. The actors turn in fine performances. The set design by Jessica Parks and lighting design by Jill Nagle are outstanding.