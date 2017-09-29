Thomas Mohan, Age: 82, Oceanport

Thomas Mohan, 82, of Oceanport, passed away on Friday, September 22 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. He was born in Bronx, New York, to the late James and Diane Mohan on February 26, 1935.

A 1953 graduate of Long Branch High School, Tom then proudly served in the United States Marine Corp until 1956. He was then employed by JCP&L for 40 years.

Tom enjoyed the simple things in life: spending time with his family and friends; working on a never-ending list of projects around the house; and spending the occasional afternoon with a cold Budweiser in hand watching the world go by from his favorite chair.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Virginia (nee Herden); his beloved daughters, Mary Burke and husband David of Centreville, Maryland, and Maureen Dolan and husband Craig of Red Bank; and his grandchildren, Connor and Riley Burke and Rhys and Laird Dolan, whom he absolutely adored. Also surviving are his twin brother, James (Geraldine) of Colts Neck; younger brother, Daniel (Linda) of Overland Park, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.

John Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Tom to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.