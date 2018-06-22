Thornton, Colleen Reid, Age: 63, Highlands

Colleen Reid Thornton, 63, of Highlands, passed away June 6. Colleen was born and raised in Springfield, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Bernard and Catherine Reid. She graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts and later moved to Elizabeth before settling in the Highlands in 1996.

Colleen was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and worked at their St. Jude Thrift Shop. Before moving to Highlands, Colleen was the head of payroll at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabeth for 18 years. Colleen was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved Tom Brady. She enjoyed movie dates with her husband and spending time at the beach.

Colleen is survived by her husband of 23 years, Rene Thornton. She also leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law Kit and Matt Murawski; two brothers and sisters-in-laws, Bernie and Kathy Reid and Michael and Maryanne Reid; a brother-in-law, Tom Farrow, all of Massachusetts; along with many nieces and nephews.

Colleen was predeceased by her sister Eileen Farrow in 2012.

Colleen’s wishes were for a private cremation and to then return home to Massachusetts.