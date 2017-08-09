Three New Senior Communities

Bayshore Village, a 110-unit age-restricted development for people ages 62 or older in Port Monmouth at 100 Shoal Harbour Court, has re-opened following severe damage caused by Super Storm Sandy in 2012. Community Investment Strategies (CIS) has replaced the prior development, also named Bayshore Village, with a more resilient building on an elevated site.

In the last few months, about 40 residents have moved into the community, some of whom were residents forced to evacuate the previous 96-unit development during Sandy. “We worked with the prior owners to track the residences that were displaced,” said Barbara K. Schoor, vice president of CIS. “By staying in touch with them, we were able to make them a part of the process and encourage them to come back when the new building opened.”

Following the reconstruction, the development has seen some upgrades. “The new building is a modern, state-of-the-art, energy efficient and resilient building, which is very different than what had been on the property before,” said Schoor. “It is a different lifestyle, but we think it will better address the needs of the senior population.”

Following the damage caused by Sandy, CIS chose to address and design the new property with resiliency in mind. The property was raised above flood elevation, the storm water management systems were designed to better control water entering the property, impact-resistant windows were installed, and an emergency generator maintains power to the security system, the fire alarm system, elevators, common areas, stair- wells and hallways in the case of an emergency.

“We wanted to take it a step further and be extra cautious because of what happened during Sandy,” added Schoor.

At Bayshore Village, a Heritage Village community, rents range from $755 to $889 for a one-bedroom apartment and $905 to $1,025 for a two-bedroom apartment.

