Thwack! Tennis Returns to Fair Haven Fields

Lucarelli said the borough had been looking at a $250,000-plus price tag to do the work on its own, considering the “courts were shot, they were unplayable” prior to the improvements.

Two of the five courts are now also lined for Pickleball, a sport combining tennis, tables tennis, and badminton, played with an oversized ball. It’s “the fastest growing sport in the nation,” said Kim Smith, a representative with the United States Pickleball Association.

Lengthy talks between the borough and the school district preceded the year long project. Not only were the court surfaces visibly splitting apart, but RFH athletes were bouncing between venues during practice and games. The high school grounds provided three courts, and two more were used at Piping Rock Memorial Park, located across from the high school on Forrest Avenue.