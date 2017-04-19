Tobias, Adam Matthew, Age: 36, Eatontown

Adam Matthew Tobias, 36 of Eatontown, passed away at home on Monday, April 3. Adam was born in Red Bank. He was employed at Lawes Coal Company for 19 years. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, playing video games and interacting with wildlife.

Adam leaves behind his wife, Krista; his cat, Zelda; his parents, Richard Sr. and Jennifer Tobias of Little Silver; his sister, Alicia and her fiancé Adam; his brother, Richard Jr. and his wife Heather; his father-in-law, Dana Goetz and his mother-in-law, Donna Goetz, both of Ontario, Canada; his brother-in-laws, Steven Goetz and his wife Lisa and Craftsman Thomas Goetz (Canadian Armed Forces) and his wife Kathryn; his nieces and nephews, Richard III and Jack Tobias, Danny and Elle Smith, Jack and Elliot Goetz; his aunts, Bonnie of Rumson and Sue of New York; and many cousins. Adam was predeceased by his dog, Ghost; and cat Xena. He was also predeceased by his grandparents, Emil and Marian Tobias, Gloria and Herbert Bush, Benedict Goetz and Victor and Edith McMillan.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731.