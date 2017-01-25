Tobias, Emil F., Age: 96, Middletown

Emil F. Tobias, 96, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, January 10. Originally from Western Pennsylvania, Emil spent most of his adult life in New Jersey and after his retirement in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with his wife Marian. He was the first of six children born to George and Anna Gumca Tobis, immigrants from Czechoslovakia.

He attended schools in Farrell, Pennsylvania, and Rutgers University. He served in CCC from 1938 to 1940 and in the Army in World War II from 1942 to 1946 in the Pacific Theater in med- ical administration, ultimately achieving the rank of captain. Emil ended his service in Okinawa. He married Marian Hanville, an Army nurse, in March 1946.

Upon his return to New Jersey, Emil worked for Fidelity Union Bank in Newark, becoming vice president and retiring in 1985. He and Marian then moved to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He was active in Our Lady of the Cape, Brewster, Dennis Senior Center and Score. Emil and Marian traveled extensively in the US first camping and then by motor home. Eventually he and Marian settled in Middletown to be near their children.

Emil was predeceased by his wife, Marian in 2015. He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne; a son, Richard and his wife Jennifer; his grandchildren, Alicia Tobias, Richard Tobias and his wife Heather, Adam Tobias and his wife Krista and Justin and Brian Maurer; his great-grandchildren, Danny, Elee, Richie and Jack; and his brother, Paul and his wife Ethel of Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Emil’s name to St. James R.C. Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701.