Toohey, John T., Age: 86, Red Bank

John T. Toohey, 86, of Red Bank, died on Friday, December 9. John was born in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School and Fordham University. He and his family moved from Staten Island to Lincroft in 1972. He worked in the insurance industry all his life and retired from AIG in 1994. After retirement, he and his wife vacationed in South Carolina for 10 years. They settled in Shady Oaks in Red Bank in 2003.

He was predeceased by his parents, Florence and John P. Toohey; a sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Chris Bradley; and a son-in-law, Vincent DiFazio. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen; and his five children: John and his wife Connie Toohey of Lusby Maryland, Patricia DiFazio and her husband Gus Wadsworth of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, Daniel and his wife Laurie Toohey of Lincroft, Lisa Toohey of Fair Haven and Kelley Toohey Maul of Oceanport. He is also survived by his brother, Gerard; sister-in-law Marie; and many nieces and nephews. The delights of his life were his 10 grandchildren: Joseph and his wife Toni, Liane, John, Gina, Dana, Lauren, Jack, Leah, Jake and Scott.

A heartwarming thanks to his special partners Arlene Lospinoso and Bill Pollack and all of the kind and caring players at the Tinton Woods Bridge Club. He so enjoyed playing with you all – especially when he came in first.

An extra special thanks and love to Dr. Stephen Swartz for treating John with respect, compassion and kindness, and for his friendship for so many years. The family will be forever grateful. John’s favorite phrase was “let’s get Dr. Steve’s opinion.”

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.