Torcivia, Elvira “Vera” C., Age: 88, Rumson

Elvira “Vera” C. Torcivia, 88, of Rumson passed away July 25. She was born in Bayonne to the late Arthur and Catherine (Loguidice) Venneri.

Vera and her husband Benedict Torcivia were married June 20, 1953. During their early years together they lived in several different states while Ben pursued his career in construction. In 1965 he established Torcon, Inc. in Westfield, which grew to become one of the largest builders in the U.S. They made their home in Cranford and Mountainside where they raised their sons Ben Jr. and Joe. In 1981, she and Ben moved to Middletown and later to Rumson. They also spent many winters in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Vera was a stay-at-home mom who was dedicated to her family and played a strong role in her sons’ upbringing. She was always involved with their school and sports activities and was a welcoming host to their friends. Vera was a loving and generous woman who was well known for speaking her mind and for her cooking. She proudly served Sunday Dinner to the entire Torcivia family for many years. Always active, she bowled, golfed and played cards, worked in ceramics and traveled throughout the country to compete in bridge tournaments. She was a graduate of the College of Saint Elizabeth.

Vera was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Benedict Joseph Torcivia Sr., and her brother-in-law Edward Rondinelli. She is survived by her loving sons Benedict Joseph Torcivia Jr. and his wife McKenna and Joseph Arthur Torcivia and his wife Lauren Mary Hintlian; her loving sister Alice Rondinelli; and her adoring grandchildren Benedict Joseph Torcivia III, Brian Francis Torcivia, Christopher Joseph Torcivia and his wife Brianna, Joseph Arthur Torcivia Jr. and his wife Jenny, Dr. Catherine Anne Torcivia, Leigh Ann Torcivia and her fiancé Dante Fantoni, and Emily Lynne Torcivia and her husband Rol Luna. She was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Tucker Christopher Torcivia and Harper Marie Torcivia.

A visitation was held July 29 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 30 at Holy Cross R.C. Church in Rumson. Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Vera’s memory to Riverview Medical Center Foundation, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, New Jersey 07701.

Please visit Vera’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.