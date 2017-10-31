Tori Sickles and Thomas O’Brien

Tori Kaylan Sickles and Thomas Paul O’Brien are pleased to announce their engagement.

Tori is the daughter of Bob and Leslie Sickles of Rumson. She is the marketing manager at Sickles Market in Little Silver. A graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven High School, she graduated from Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, with a B.S. in International Business in 2006.

Tom is the son of J. Michael O’Brien of Holmdel and Ellen Anderson of Ortley Beach. He is a national account manager at IMS Logistics in Eatontown. He graduated from James Caldwell High School in West Caldwell, attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and went on to graduate with a B.S. in Business Administration with a Marketing concentration from William Patterson University in 2009.

A June 29, 2018 wedding in New York City is planned.