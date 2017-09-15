Torjussen, Karl T., Age: 83, Middletown

Karl served in United States Army from 1957-1959, conducting courses to help officers and government personnel improve their writing skills. Karl spent the majority of his professional career with Westvaco Corporation in New York City where he was the Corporate Advertising Manager for 33 years. He retired in 1999.

Karl had many passions, hobbies and talents that he fully enjoyed in retirement. He was a wonderful artist. Karl created an extensive collection of oil paintings, most of which adorn his home and the homes of his beloved daughters and their families. Karl loved the game of tennis, and up until a few years ago played at the Sea Bright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club in Rumson. Karl also enjoyed reading, building model boats, and playing paddle tennis in the winter.

Karl served on the Board of Governors at Seabright Beach Club, he was an active member of the congregation at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Holmdel and served as the president of the Church Council. Karl was also a member of the Dutch Treat Club in New York City.

Karl is survived by his wife, Harriet Burr Terwilliger Torjussen; his two daughters and their spouses, Kari and Martin Waters of Rancho Santa Fe, California, and Susan and Michael Girard of Austin, Texas; and four grandchildren, Finn and Elle Waters, Chase and Haley Girard. Karl was very proud of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was an extraordinarily kind and gentile man. He will be missed dearly.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 18 at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 112 Middletown Rd., Holmdel. Interment will follow at the Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements.