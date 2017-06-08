Toth, Stephen W., Age: 87, Middletown

Stephen W. Toth, 87, of Middletown, died on Monday, May 22 at his home. He was born and raised in Carteret. Called Pete by all his friends, he served in the US Army during the Korean War before starting his 40-year career at AT&T Bell Labs as a draftsman and retiring as a supervisor of the Program Administration Group. Upon retirement, he built handicap ramps as a member of the AT&T Pioneer Group. One of his favorite outings was having lunch with childhood friends every Friday at Moby Dick’s Restaurant. Pete was a very generous man who gave of himself freely. He enjoyed reading, watching sports, especially the Yankees and Jets, doing carpentry, and he loved everything about the beach.

Stephen was predeceased by his first wife, Kathryn; and his parents, Stephen and Esther Toth. Surviving are his wife, Margaret Toth; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Joli Toth and David and Patricia Toth, all of Middletown; and his six grandchildren, Stephen, Daniel, Kelly, Gordon, Kevin and Jake.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Stephen’s name to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.