Townhouses Coming to Red Bank’s West Side

By Jay Cook

RED BANK – A Red Bank-based land developer didn’t stray too far from his headquarters to find the next viable, developable piece of property on Red Bank’s West Side.

At the Sept. 7 borough zoning board meeting, Red Bank developer Roger Mumford received approval to turn a 1.4-acre industrial plot into a development with 22 brownstone-style townhouses grouped in three buildings. Mumford says it’s a look that will fit in well in Red Bank’s changing West Side.

The project calls for demolishing nearly 61,500 square feet of existing industrial structures on six properties along Catherine and River streets to make way for the three buildings. Mumford said earlier this week it is a “pedestrian friendly, almost neo-traditional type of look.”

A nine-unit building would face Catherine Street and a seven-unit building would be along River Street. In between those structures would be a building with six units.

Each unit would have an associated two-car garage with the parking behind the buildings. Inside the homes, Mumford said the units would be 2,000 square feet and larger, with most units capable of three bedrooms, although he said a few would have two bedrooms. Each unit would also have three bathrooms inside.

Two of the units would be designated affordable housing, according to plans submitted to Red Bank. They would be located inside the nine-unit building. Mumford said he expects the other units to sell between the high $400,000 to low $500,000 range.

“It’s very attractive because you don’t see cars,” he said, “just ornamental black fencing, beautiful landscaping, and real brick brownstones.”

According to Mumford, all of the properties have been under contract for less than a year. He also added that he expects construction to begin early next year, with deliveries beginning in the fall of 2018.

In recent years, Mumford’s name has been circulating more and more around town, with his growing interest in redeveloping the West Side of Red Bank. Roger Mumford Homes offices are located on Bridge Avenue, just a block from this upcoming development.

A few years back, Mumford was the developer of the Station Place complex, a 45-unit luxury apartment building near Juanito’s restaurant on Monmouth Street on the borough’s West Side.

He also is the developer tasked with bringing the T. Thomas Fortune property back to life. That piece of land will include a renovation to the existing building to create a cultural center, as well as 31 luxury apartment units in a similar French mansard design. The dual-usage property is set to be complete in the summer of 2018.

“We were the first people to come in and make a significant investment in the West Side, and continue to be active with what we consider to be boutique and creative property development,” Mumford said.

He’s also one of five developers vying to win the bid to develop the White Street municipal parking lots into a multistory parking garage. Each plan presents its own style and associated commercial or residential components.

This article was first published in the Sept. 14-21, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.