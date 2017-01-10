Trail, Joseph G., Age: 68, Lincroft

Joseph (Joey) G. Trail, 68, of Lincroft, passed away on Monday, December 26 at Riverview Medical Center. Joey happily resided at Sunrise in Lincroft for the last several years, where he was treated with love and kindness. Joey liked taking care of the animals at Sunrise, especially the dog, Mellow. Joey was a kind soul who greeted everyone with a smile. Special thanks to his family at Sunrise for their love and compassion. Joey worked as a landscaper for the family business. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Evangelical Church.

Joey was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Mayer Trail and Clifford E. Trail; and his brother, Clifford M. Trail. He is survived by his sister, Karen Trail.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA in Eatontown in Joey’s memory.