Trezza, Catherine “Kay” Taylor, Age: 84, Port Monmouth
Catherine (Kay) Taylor Trezza, 84, passed away May 3 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. She resided in Port Monmouth, River Plaza and Lincroft before moving to Ocean in 1994.
Kay worked at CECOM on Ft. Monmouth as a management analyst, retiring in 1993 after 30 years of service. She then worked part time at Crystal Cleaners in Little Silver. She was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1951.
She enjoyed going on bus trips to see plays and to Atlantic City and walking the boardwalk. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Kay was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Church in Lincroft.
Kay was predeceased by her husband, Tony Trezza in 1990; her daughter Nancy Castle in 2012; her parents Charles and Mary Taylor; her brothers Harry and Matt Taylor; and infant grandson Joseph Castle. Surviving are her daughter, Toni Marie DeFazio of Tinton Falls; son, Phillip Trezza of Richmond, Virginia; son-in-law Mark Castle of Tinton Falls; sister-in-law Marion Taylor of Baltimore; sisters, Marie DeGeno of Norco, California, Dot Reuter of Middletown and Florence Reuter of Warner Robbins, Georgia; grandchildren Michelle Castle of Tinton Falls, Mark Castle (Jess) of Green Lane, Pennsylvania, Nicholas Conte, Matt Conte and Chris DeFazio of Tinton Falls, Andy Trezza (Sarah), Josh Trezza (Tiffany) and Tanner Trezza of Richmond, Virginia; and her beloved great-granddaughters Taylor and Catherine Trezza and great-grandson Cooper Castle.
Visitation was held May 8 at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on May 9 at St. Leo the Great Church, Lincroft. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
