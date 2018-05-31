Trezza, Catherine “Kay” Taylor, Age: 84, Port Monmouth

Catherine (Kay) Taylor Trezza, 84, passed away May 3 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. She resided in Port Monmouth, River Plaza and Lincroft before moving to Ocean in 1994.

Kay worked at CECOM on Ft. Monmouth as a management analyst, retiring in 1993 after 30 years of service. She then worked part time at Crystal Cleaners in Little Silver. She was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1951.