Trigg, Margaret Elizabeth De Winter, Middletown

Margaret Elizabeth “Mud” De Winter Trigg, of Middletown, died on Friday, January 20 a her home. She was born in New York City, New York, and lived as a child in Short Hills.

Mud attended Short Hills Country Day school until moving to the family farm on Chapel Hill Road in Middletown. She was a graduate of Middletown High School (Leonardo H.S.) and an alumna of St. Petersburg College in Florida. Mud also lived in Rumson and Fair Haven before marrying and eventually settling in Middletown for the past 46 years.

Mud enjoyed a variety of jobs in life such as a grease monkey, soda jerk and dance instructor. She was also employed as an electrochemical lab technician at Ft. Monmouth, working on the very early efforts of developing lithium batteries.

She was also a member of and past president for over 20 years of the Jersey Inchkins class which included a 40-year membership as an artisan in National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts (NA.M.E ).

Further, being a student and lover of the arts, she was somewhat of an artist herself and enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of many of the known artists of the area during her lifetime.

Mud was also a veteran of the US Navy, serving during the Korean War and was currently a member of the American Legion.

Margaret was predeceased by a younger brother, Chris; and a sister, Joan. Surviving are her loving husband of 53 years, Clif Trigg, of Middletown; one son and daughter-in- law, Thomas and Linda Trigg of Kentucky; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and James Griffin of Florida and Linda and Terry Rose of Florida; five grandchildren, Jonathan, James, Jessica, David and Daniel; one great-granddaughter, Jordan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 26 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Mud was the kindest, nicest, person you could ever meet and as such, please consider a contribution in Margaret’s name to the charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.