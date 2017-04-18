Trout Season Is Underway

By Jay Cook |

HOLMDEL – It’s time to start digging out those old fly-fishing lures and spooling up the flyreels.

The much-anticipated trout fishing season in New Jersey opened this past Saturday, and many Two River water ways are ready to be fished by anglers of all ages.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife made its way down to Holmdel for the first in-season stocking of 160 rainbow trout at Holmdel Park Pond. Two more in-season trout stocks will occur over the next two weeks, bringing in 320 more trout over that span.

A popular spot known for its easy access, fishermen at Holmdel Park Pond can forget about boat launching or checking if the boat battery was charged overnight. The accessibility from the shore- line makes for worry-free casting right into the water.