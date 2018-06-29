TRT’s Top Food Picks of 2018
For the fourth year, The Two River Times brings you
the tastes of the Two River area. From sweets to sandwiches to savory cuisine, take a bite out of the Top Picks of 2018.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Bagels
Bagel Oven
Red Bank
Cupcakes
Sugarush
Red Bank
Donuts
Duck Donuts
Middletown
Ice Cream
Ryan’s Homemade Ice Cream
Tinton Falls
Fried Chicken
Claudie’s
Middletown
Hamburger
B2 Bistro + Bar
Red Bank
Hot Dog
Windmill
Red Bank
Pizza
Sea Bright Pizza
Sea Bright
Pork Roll
Slater’s Deli
Leonardo
Bakery
Antoinette Boulangerie
Red Bank
Steakhouse
Char
Red Bank
Breakfast
Edie’s
Little Silver
Butcher
Monmouth Meats
Red Bank
Deli
Brennan’s
Rumson
Gourmet Market
Sickles
Little Silver
Seafood Market
Lusty Lobster
Highlands
Waterfront
Beach Tavern
Monmouth Beach
Dock & Dine
Bars Landing/ Moby’s Lobster Deck
Highlands
Chinese
Little Szechuan
Little Silver
Italian
Undici
Rumson
Japanese
Yumi
Sea Bright
Mexican
Señor Pepper’s
Red Bank
Seafood
Diomede
Little Silver
Thai
Muang Thai
Red Bank
This article was first published in the June 21-28, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe
SHARE ON
You may also like
By Lily Marten | TINTON FALLS – Why just teach s...