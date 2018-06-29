TRT’s Top Food Picks of 2018

June 29, 2018
For the fourth year, The Two River Times brings you
the tastes of the Two River area. From sweets to sandwiches to savory cuisine, take a bite out of the Top Picks of 2018.

Bagels
Bagel Oven
Red Bank

Cupcakes
Sugarush
Red Bank

Donuts
Duck Donuts
Middletown

Ice Cream
Ryan’s Homemade Ice Cream
Tinton Falls

Fried Chicken
Claudie’s
Middletown

Hamburger
B2 Bistro + Bar
Red Bank

Hot Dog
Windmill
Red Bank

Pizza
Sea Bright Pizza
Sea Bright

Pork Roll
Slater’s Deli
Leonardo

Bakery
Antoinette Boulangerie
Red Bank

Steakhouse
Char
Red Bank

Breakfast
Edie’s
Little Silver

Butcher
Monmouth Meats
Red Bank

Deli
Brennan’s
Rumson

Gourmet Market
Sickles
Little Silver

Seafood Market
Lusty Lobster
Highlands

Waterfront
Beach Tavern
Monmouth Beach

Dock & Dine
Bars Landing/ Moby’s Lobster Deck
Highlands

Chinese
Little Szechuan
Little Silver

Italian
Undici
Rumson

Japanese
Yumi
Sea Bright

Mexican
Señor Pepper’s
Red Bank

Seafood
Diomede
Little Silver

Thai
Muang Thai
Red Bank

This article was first published in the June 21-28, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times. 

