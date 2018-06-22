Truex Sr., Joseph B., Age: 54, Little Silver

Joseph B. Truex Sr., 54, of Little Silver passed away June 6. He was born in Oceanport to Raymond and Rita.

Joe was a civically minded individual who constantly gave back to his community, serving 16 years and as a three-time captain of the Fair Haven EMS; in the Fair Haven Fire Department; as a one-time captain of the Rumson EMS; and as a 20-plus-year member of the Middletown Auxiliary Police Department.

He is predeceased by his father Raymond and his brothers, Michael and Thomas. He is survived by his beloved wife Ethel; his loving sons, Raymond, Joseph Jr., Brian, Benjamin, David Ruthenbeck Jr. and Kevin Ruthenbeck; and dear grandchildren, Tyler and Skylar. Also surviving are his mother Rita and siblings, Philip, Jake, Kate Portee and Patricia White.

A life celebration was held June 12 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was held June 13 at St. James R.C. Church, Red Bank. Interment will be private.

Please visit Joseph’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.