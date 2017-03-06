Trump Supporters Loud and Proud at Rally

As undocumented, the immigrants are in violation of the law and if Red Bank offers them safe haven, “That’s aiding and abetting,” Cott charged. “We’re going to have the attorney general look into this.”

“We’re out here for our country and our president,” contributed Gary, a Hazlet resident who declined to give his last name.

“I feel the media has been unfair to President Trump,” Gary explained, believing the media have taken comments out of context to portray Trump in the worst possible light.

Some others wouldn’t submit to an interview saying they didn’t trust the media.

Like Cott, Gary said, “It’s really something that we’re worried about,” referring to Red Bank. “Red Bank’s not far from me. You’d be allowing convicted felons in our neighborhoods. We’re not going to allow that.”

Mirea Balteau is a native of Ukraine, an Eastern European republic, who now lives in Plainsboro. And as an immigrant, “I support legal immigration,” she said, stressing legal immigration.

“I believe America is the best country and I want my children to grow up in this wonderful country,” she said. To ensure that, she continued, “I fully stand behind Donald Trump’s policies.”

“I don’t know why there’s so much controversy over what this guy is saying,” wondered Richard Yarczower, Middletown, referring to Trump. “I’ve heard Presidents Obama and Clinton say the same things,” on immigration and other topics. “The difference is this guy is doing it.”