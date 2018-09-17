Truslow, Gretchen Smith, Fair Haven

Gretchen Smith Truslow, long term resident of Greenville, South Carolina, joined her Lord and Savior Aug. 4, 2018.

Gretchen was born in Fair Haven to parents Merrill Sewall Smith and Louise Antoinette Rathbone Smith, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her brother Merrill Sewall “Chip” Smith Jr.

Gretchen attended both the Rumson Country Day School and Emma Willard School. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude from Wellesley College. She had a lifelong interest in literature and language, was fluent in French and Spanish, and was well-versed in both Greek and Latin.

Gretchen had a genuine concern for others which was apparent to all who knew her. She received great joy in teaching at Christ Church Episcopal School and sharing her love for the arts with students. Later in life, she enjoyed reading and shared vast articles of interest with her loved ones. She cherished the fellowship and worship that her church family at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church provided her.

Gretchen is survived by her children: Henry Adams Truslow IV (Janet Templeton), Martha Truslow Lanahan and Benjamin Merrill Truslow. She was very proud of her grandchildren: Kevin Patrick Lanahan Jr., Catherine Brevard Truslow, Merrill Elizabeth Lanahan, Henry Adams Truslow V and Peyton Cooper Truslow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Gretchen’s memory to Harvard Brain Institute at hbtrc.mclean.harvard.edu or 800-272-4622.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1002 South Main St., Greenville, South Carolina. A private family interment will be conducted at Christ Episcopal Church later that day.

