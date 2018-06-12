Trying To Save 118 Acres In Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – From the street, the property at 376 Kings Highway East doesn’t look like much. The house there is in need of a coat of paint and a firewood for-sale sign is the only visible marker along the road.

But a sloped, gravel driveway opens up to a sprawling farm on about 76 acres that’s almost entirely isolated from its commercial and residential neighbors. It’s where David Ham, the property manager and owner of Pilgrim Farm Management, makes a living by processing wood and lumber for resale as organic topsoil and mulches.

That farm is more than half of the entire Mountain Hill tract, a 118-acre property owned by the Azzolina and Scaduto families stretching from Kings Highway East to Kanes Lane along Route 35. Possible development there has been discussed for nearly two decades and recently it’s been one of Middletown’s most contentious topics. Prospective developers hope to acquire the land and build but some residents are pushing back to limit the development.

Ham, on the other hand, is aiming for preservation. He envisions a preserved farm thriving while supporting a retail and wholesale organic produce agribusiness.

“You can’t make this,” Ham, 61, said about the farm last weekend. “You can’t produce it, you can’t reproduce it. It is what it is, a gift from the man upstairs.”