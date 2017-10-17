Tufano, Joseph, Age: 76, Middletown

Joseph Tufano, 76, of Middletown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 7 at Riverview Medical Center. Joseph was born on May 5, 1941 in Saviano, Italy, where he grew up on his family farm. When he was 13 years old, Joseph and his family immigrated to the U.S., settling in Brooklyn, New York. On May 5, 1968, Joseph and his wife, Marie, were married and began their lives together in Jersey City. In 1977, they settled in Middletown to raise their family.

Joseph was a proud U.S. Army veteran, where he served as a medic for many years. Before his retirement, he worked as an engineer for Path Railroad. In his spare time, Joseph was an avid gardener and loved tending to his plants, flowers and beautiful landscape. Joseph made the greatest homemade pizza and was the best baker around. His family described him as being an “expert at all things;” whatever it was that Joseph was working on, it was always done with the utmost care and completed to perfection. He was a devoted husband and the best father, grandfather and brother to all of his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Raffaele and Speranza (Desena) Tufano; his beloved wife, Marie L. (Savoia) Tufano; and his siblings, Christina Tufano, Pascal Tufano and Ursula Tufano; along with four brothers that passed away as children before Joseph’s birth. Joseph is survived by his loving son and daughter, Steven R. Tufano of Middletown and Andrea M. Panariello and her husband, Anthony, of Port Monmouth; and his dear siblings, Stefano, Saverio, Emanuel, and John Tufano and Irene Tomassetti, along with their spouses. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Antonio, Andrew, Aaron and Angelina Panariello; his adoring nephew, who was more like a son to Joseph, Philip Barbour and his wife Donna; his treasured great-niece, Sara Barbour; along with many more cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Joseph to the Arc of Monmouth at arcofmonmouth.org.