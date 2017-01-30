Turf Field Discussion Shifts To School Property Site

Story and photos by Jay Cook

HOLMDEL – After deciding to put a turf field project up for a referendum vote last month, the governing body is looking to pull back a bond ordinance for its funding.

Before a packed house at Tuesday night’s meeting, the Township Committee introduced an ordinance repealing the bond ordinance, otherwise known as the Cross Farm Park project. A public hearing is set for Feb 14.

“This is not ending, it’s continuing,” said Mayor Gregory Buontempo. “I think we all learned from the process, we’re going to try and make adjustments so it benefits the community. We will continue to provide options.”

The $3.3 million bond ordinance, which was passed in September 2016, calls for the creation of two collegiate-sized synthetic turf fields to be built at Cross Farm Park, between Longbridge Road and Newman Springs Road (CR 520) in the township.

A number of people in favor of the fields asked the township committee to hold steady on their decision to put the installation of the fields up for public vote.

The decision to introduce the plan to repeal the bond ordinance was 3-1, with Mayor Buontempo, committeemen Patrick Impreveduto and Mike Nikolis voting yes, and committeeman Eric Hinds, who spearheaded the project in his final months as Holmdel’s mayor, voting against the plan to repeal it. Committeeman Thomas Critelli was absent.

“Nobody’s been more passionate about upgrading our infrastructure,” Hinds said about his vote. “It’s certainly been a big belief that I’ve tried to lead.”

While Holmdel elected officials could move away from the Cross Farm Park project, Hinds hinted that a Plan B was being discussed between committee members and the Holmdel Board of Education over the past several months.

Hinds called upon Board of Education president Joseph Hammer to speak to residents about that contingency plan, which would call for a turf field project at one of the township’s schools.

Hammer said the board has project diagrams, descriptions and estimated costs of a potential project.

“It’s a matter of putting together an agreement between the township to make something happen,” said Hammer. “I am totally dedicated to working with the board, as well as our superintendent, to make this happen rapidly and as quickly as possible.”