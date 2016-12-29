Turf Fields Will Be Put to Public Vote

By Jay Cook

HOLMDEL – After two months of some residents pleading for referendum, the Holmdel Township Committee has decided to place the fate of a new athletic facility up for a vote.

On Dec. 13, Holmdel elected officials passed a resolution placing a $3.3 million bond ordinance for two synthetic turf fields at Cross Farm Park – officially known as Bond Ordinance 2016-13 – on the ballots for November 2017.

The decision to do so was influenced by an outpouring of opposition to the project, led by a local citizens’ group called Preserve Holmdel, whose mission is “to promote positive utilization of open space and park property in Holmdel, and to petition to vacate and repeal Holmdel bond ordinance 2016-13 and any subsequent measures,” according to their website, PreserveHolmdel.org.

“Obviously we’re very, very pleased, and we’re pleased that we’ve been successful in this endeavor which I think many people felt was a longshot,” said Cathy Weber, director of Preserve Holmdel.

Cross Farm Park, which was acquired by Holmdel Township in 1979, is located off Newman-Springs Road (CR 520) and Longbridge Road, nestled beside the Swimming River Reservoir and the western border of Thompson Park.

The project related to the $3.3 million bond ordinance calls for the construction of two collegiate-sized synthetic turf fields on the 80-acre portion of Cross Farm Park dedicated to recreational use. Throughout the year and depending on the sport, the park has four baseball fields, three lacrosse fields and nine soccer fields, all of which are of varying size.

Also included in that proposal would be four-foot-high fencing around the perimeter of the fields with the chance for taller fencing or netting behind the goals, bleachers with four to five rows, designated areas for portable toilets, and an increase in parking by approximately 250 spots.

After the Bond Ordinance 2016-13 was unanimously approved at the Sept. 6 township committee meeting, some concerned residents began looking for a way to stop the project.

Out of that effort, Preserve Holmdel was formed, and prepared a town-wide petition of 624 signatures. That petition was certified by Holmdel on Oct. 6.

Since the group’s inception, they have been represented by lawyer Ron Gasiorowski, a Red Bank-based attorney.

“Well, first of all, they have a right under the law to petition for a referendum, and in order to do that, you have to get a certain number of residents to sign your petition, which they did,” he said.

Gasiorowski also said that the group began a pair of legal actions to help stop the project.

“We filed a prerogative writ suit with the Superior Court in Monmouth County, and then we also filed the petition for the referendum with the governing body of the township of Holmdel,” he said.

Conversely, mayor Eric Hinds, along with the other four members of the Holmdel Township Committee and the Recreation Advisory Committee, have been supporters of the project since it was first introduced over the summer.

“It is very important to this township committee that we provide a better infrastructure for our Holmdel athletes,” Hinds said on Sunday. “We have virtually put no money into athletics – the town and the board of education. As a community, we have not supported athletics at all over the last 20 years.”

In Hinds’ opinion, the dearth of suitable athletic fields is a cause for concern due to the growing rate of children participating in athletics. The only other turf field in town is located at Holmdel High School.

According to Hinds, who has served as a volunteer soccer coach in school and club teams, soccer and lacrosse are the sports growing fastest in the township.

“We didn’t have lacrosse in this town 10 years ago, we did not have it. Today, we have hundreds of kids playing lacrosse,” said Hinds.

He followed by saying that “we have three times as many kids playing soccer than we did 20 years ago.”

Not only is Cross Farm Park used by residents and township sports teams, but citizens from neighboring towns come to enjoy many of the park’s amenities throughout the year.

Earlier this week, Lincroft resident Michael Mauro was out for a mid-afternoon stroll with his two black Scottish Terriers.

“This is really used by the people of Holmdel and everywhere else,” he said. “This is nice. This concept is really nice.”

Although not initially aware of the project and its impending vote, Mauro’s personal beliefs sided with Preserve Holmdel.

“This is a residential area, and I think having two turf fields is going to bring in a lot of unwanted traffic,” he said.

Colts Neck resident Anne Shoemaker, who was preparing for a morning run with her husband John Price, called Cross Farm Park “a great community resource,” but wondered if more development would come if the project was approved.

“I don’t know if it’s first artificial turf and then it’s lights because you have to use that facility after you’ve invested so much money in it,” she said.

Both Weber and Hinds believe awareness is key to the future of the project, although their opinions regarding it differ vastly.

“What happens in one part of the town affects others, and we’re really trying to engage the whole town and encourage everyone to be aware and supportive,” Weber said.

“Obviously, there’s a certain contingency that will build a case against it, and we will explain in detail how the user groups will help contribute so that there will not be a financial burden,” Hinds said. “We certainly think that offering a better place for kids to be involved is a very healthy part of the community.”

