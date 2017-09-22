Tuttle, Roger D., Age: 93, Holmdel

Roger D. Tuttle, 93, of Holmdel, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 3 in a caring and loving facility, Preferred Care of Wall, Allenwood. He was born in Leicester, Massachusetts, to Paul and Marion Tuttle and was one of five children. Roger attended Mt. Hermon Prep School and went on to attend Duke University until he began his service as an ensign in the Navy during World War II. It was during that time that he met his first wife, Trudy, and together they had seven children. Roger is now married to Patricia, who has been his loving and adoring wife since in 1983.

Roger was employed by NBC News as a staff announcer in New York City for 43 years. He co-anchored The Today Show with Dr. Joyce Brothers and Joe Gargiola and covered baseball, the Apollo space programs, the Thanksgiving Macy’s Day Parades and even Saturday Night Live.

When he retired he stayed quite active as a horse/surrey racing enthusiast and gentleman farmer in Colts Neck; a bee keeper; an avid golfer; and he had his small plane license and loved his boats.

Roger also was a member of The Westfield Exchange Club, The Power Squadron and he orchestrated the “Miracle Mile” in Chocowinity/Washington, North Carolina, as well as their “Christmas Boat Flotilla” every year. Roger, formerly of Westfield, Normandy Beach, Middletown, Colts Neck, Wilmington, North Carolina, and Chocowinity, North Carolina, was a very active person.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Tuttle; his former wife, Trudy Tuttle; his nine children: Nancy Tuttle, Rev. Paul Tuttle, Christine Duffy-Berkheimer, Bruce Tuttle, Sallye Grubel, Sue Massie, Tracey King, Melissa Jacobs and Mark Jacobs; 29 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.