Twin Lights Bike Ride Rolls Along the Shore

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photo by Bart Lentini |

HIGHLANDS – Bike riders of all ages and abilities enjoyed the perfect weather Sunday, Sept. 30 for the 17th Annual Twin Lights Ride, named after the famous lighthouse near Huddy Park where the event begins and ends. Cyclists could choose from five different routes of varying length, from 15 to 100 miles. The 15-mile route wound through Sandy Hook while the 100-mile route took riders along the Jersey Shore, through Colts Neck and Farmingdale, south to Brielle, west to Turkey Swamp Wildlife Area near Freehold and back east through Middletown. Rest areas along the routes offered riders a chance to fill up their water bottles and refuel with complimentary snacks and refreshments. Local restaurants served up food to hungry cyclists at the Finish Festival.

This article was first published in the Oct. 4-10, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.