Twin Lights Brewing Has Heart Set On Highlands

By Chris Rotolo |

HIGHLANDS – An up-and-coming craft brewing team is in search of a home in Highlands.

Twin Lights Brewing, which takes its name from the storied lighthouse over-looking the borough and Sandy Hook, is in the early stage of locating a brick-and-mortar location for its craft beer imprint.

Co-founder and CEO Will Grundmann, 27, hopes to have that site secured and fully operational by next summer.

“I think the most realistic and reasonable timeline is summer 2019,” Grundmann said. “I don’t think that’s too ambitious. I think we’ll be brewing beer at our location by then.”