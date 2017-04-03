Two Found Dead in Shrewsbury River

By John Burton |

MONMOUTH BEACH – County and local law enforcement authorities are continuing their investigations surrounding the bodies found in Shrewsbury River last week, but foul play is not suspected.

Charles Webster, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, said last Saturday that on Friday, March 24, the two bodies were recovered from the river in the afternoon in the vicinity of the Channel Club Marina, 33 West St.

The preliminary investigation appeared to indicate “the deaths do not appear to be suspicious,” Webster said. However, he added, “that determination is pending the results of a toxicological report from the medical examiner.”

No time frame was given for the report, but traditionally it can take weeks to be completed.

“It does appear to be a tragic accident,” said Mayor Susan Howard this week.

As of Wednesday, there was no additional information available, according to Webster, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Webster identified the man and woman as John J. LoBello, 59, Toms River, and Debrah Hollen-Lappin, 51, an Eatontown resident.

Hollen-Lappin’s obituary stated she was a longtime Monmouth Beach resident and had graduated Red Bank Catholic High School in 1983, and Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, in 1987.

A memorial gathering was scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at Braun Funeral Home, Eatontown.

LoBello owned and operated Central Jersey Construction and Drywall, Toms River, and his obituary stated he was an avid boater and fisherman.