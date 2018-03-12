Two More Towns To Ban Cannabis Biz

OCEANPORT – Two more Two River-area towns have taken a stance on the issue of legalized cannabis.

Oceanport and Rumson are moving forward with local legislation prohibiting marijuana, elected officials from both towns told The Two River Times last week.

“I just don’t think that it fits in with the character of the town or the area,” said Joseph Irace, Oceanport Borough Council president.

Rumson Mayor John Ekdahl said the reason is simple: “Those aren’t the types of businesses that we want to attract to Rumson.”

Oceanport introduced a bill at the March 1 borough council meeting “prohibiting businesses engaged in the growth or sale of medicinal and recreational marijuana or paraphernalia in any zoning district,” according to the ordinance.

Oceanport is a 3.2-square-mile town with more than 5,800 residents and is “greatly concerned” about the establishment of a cannabis-based business, according to a draft of the ordinance. Oceanport officials would look to prohibit businesses from establishing within a quarter mile of any residence, church, school or recreational facility and stated that “no area” in town is fit to house a cannabis-related business.