Two River Theater Embarks on Expansion

RED BANK – The Two River Theater Company not only announced its 25th season, including two world premieres, it also revealed plans to break ground mid-May for the Center for New Work, Education and Design.

“Two River Theater has sustained an ambition to be one of the great theaters in the United States,” said artistic director John Dias. “We have long believed that a first-class theater needs first-class facilities.”

“Our new center will allow us to expand our programming and begin the next era of growth for Two River Theater,” Dias said.

The three-story center will be attached to the existing theater on the east side, currently on-site parking. Its footprint is 13,600 square feet with a total area of 36,300 square feet.

It includes artists’ writing spaces; offices for production and education staff and storage areas. Expanded spaces include wood, metal and paint shops with 32-foot tall ceilings, as well as climate-controlled costume and prop shops.

Also included are two rehearsal studios similar in size to the company’s primary performance spaces: the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater, a proscenium space that seats 350, and the Marion Huber Theater, a black box space that seats 99.

“Mostly, the major impulse was for new shops to support our primary mission: productions,” explained managing director Michael Hurst. “An analysis showed they were not adequate.