Two Sides To Every Great Story

By Hope Daniels |

Many of us have heard the old expression, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” and the hidden gems collecting dust on the bookshelves at some of the most well known local libraries in the Two River area is a perfect example. From sentimental messages inscribed on the inside front cover to famous author signatures to historical objects left behind for any stranger to find, some of the most interesting stories have yet to be written.

The Eastern Branch in Shrewsbury, part of the Monmouth County Library, usually receives donations of books and materials nearly every week and traditionally holds book sales twice a year – in spring and fall. The staff never knows what “gifts” they are going to receive.

“I think people are hesitant to throw away books, so they prefer to give them to us, hoping they will have another life in someone else’s hands. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. Sometimes things are just destined for recycling,” said Kim Avagliano, supervising librarian. “Once we received a batch of donations one day and a staff member, who was sorting through them, happened to notice that one of the books was actually a “book safe” where the center of the text block was cut out, and inside was a compartment holding costume jewelry.”