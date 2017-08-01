Newly Married: Tyler Bracken and Trevor Hawley

Tyler E. Bracken and Trevor B. Hawley were married on July 15 by the Rev. William Dowd, team chaplain for the New York Giants, at St. James Church in Red Bank. The reception following the service was held at the Rumson County Club Riverhouse.

The bride is a designer at Phillip Thomas, Inc., an interior design firm in New York City. Tyler graduated from Princeton Day School and Bucknell University, Lewisberg, Pennslvania. She received a Master of Fine Arts in Interior Design from the New York School of Interior Design.

Tyler is the daughter of Thomas A. Bracken, a veteran banker and currently the president and CEO of the N.J. State Chamber of Commerce. Her mother, Suzanne N. Bracken is an avid amateur artist and a Garden Club of America floral design judge. They reside in Skillman and Mantoloking.

The groom is a director at Evercore ISI, a financial institution based in New York City. Trevor graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School and attended Hamilton College, Clinton, New York. He is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Trevor is the son of Rusty Hawley, vice president of marketing for the New York Giants in East Rutherford. His mother, Ann Hawley, is a graphic designer and principal of Anniebdesign, llc. They reside in Rumson.

The couple was introduced in 2013 by lifelong friends Ardith and Douglas DePietro of Bay Head and Rumson. Douglas works at Evercore ISI with Trevor.

Following the wedding reception the newlyweds left on a honeymoon trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. They will continue to work and reside in New York City.