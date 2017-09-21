Updated Fairy Tales Find a Home at Phoenix Productions

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

RED BANK – Phoenix Productions has tapped into Stephen Sondheim for its next production, staging “Into the Woods” at the Count Basie Theatre from Sept. 15-24.

“Into the Woods” is a modern take on classic fairy tales.

With music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, the Tony Award-winning show is a musically sophisticated dark comedy following a baker and his wife (who wish to have a child), Cinderella (who wishes to attend the king’s festival) and Jack (who wishes his cow would give milk.) When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, they embark on a journey to break the spell. Although everyone’s wish is ultimately granted, the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

“The complex nature of the material that Sondheim wanted the world to see is brought out in a way that’s real and touches your emotions,” said Victoria Keiser of Hazlet, who plays the role of the witch. “I know the audience will be pleasantly surprised at what is in store for them on this trip ‘into the woods.’ ”

The show is directed by Chris Tomaino and produced by Chrissy Paccillo. Andrew Macirowski is musical director, Tom Martini is set designer, Linda Fitzgerald is costume designer and Anthony Calicchio is lighting designer.

Gina Teschke, a junior at Henry Hudson Regional High School in Highlands, has been cast in a lead role as Little Red Riding Hood, who treks through the forest to bring her grandmother some baked goods. Gina is actively involved in the New Jersey theater community, having been cast in about 30 shows at venues including Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, Villagers Theatre in Somerset, Spring Lake Theatre and Shining Star Players in New York City. This is her first performance with Phoenix Productions.

“I was just hoping to get into the ensemble and I got my dream role,” she said. “I couldn’t even begin to tell you how excited I am. My character is a fierce young, tough badass. It’s such a cool role!”