Urbine Sr., John S., Age: 71, Belford

John S. Urbine Sr., 71, a lifelong resident of Belford, passed away July 2. John was born in East Orange, a son of the late Florence and Stanley J. Urbine. John moved to Belford when he was 7 and has made Belford his home ever since, briefly leaving while he served in the U.S. Air Force.

John was a detective with the Middletown Township Police Department for 20 years and retired in 1997. After retiring as detective, John continued to work with the police as part of their Field Comm team and their Air Unit.

John was also actively involved in his community. He was an ex-captain of the Belford Engine Fire Company, a member of the Middletown Elks, where he volunteered many hours for in their kitchen and worked with several committees. He also belonged to the Free Masons, the American Legion, the Knights of the Inferno Motorcycle Club and was a former member of the Port Monmouth First Aid Squad.

John is survived by three sons, John II and his wife Maureen of Belford; Chris of Boston; and Greg of New Hampshire. He also leaves behind a sister, Joan Rugge of Somerdale; a brother, James Urbine of Freehold; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by his brother Jeffrey in 2010, his father Stanley last year, and his mother Florence.

Friends and relatives paid their respects July 6 just prior to the funeral service at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals. Burial and committal followed at Bayview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Belford Engine Fire Company.