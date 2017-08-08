Valese Sr., Philip E., Age: 89, Middletown

Philip was a life member of the Old Village Fire Company in Middletown where he held various positions including president for many years. He was also an active member of the Middletown Firemen’s Department and the Monmouth County Firemen’s Relief Association where he held the position of president for both organizations for many years. Phil was an active member of the executive committee for the Firemen’s Retirement Home in Boonton. He loved being at the firehouse and wouldn’t miss a department meeting dinner.

Phil was an avid golfer and bowler and a sports enthusiast and he especially enjoyed watching the Giants and the Yankees. Philip was an extremely generous and caring man and would go above and beyond to help anyone in need.

Philip was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lucille Valese in 2016. Surviving are his four sons and daughters-in-law, Philip E. and Daphne Valese Jr. of Lawrenceville, Richard and Nancy Valese of Union Beach, Stephen and Barbara Valese of Middletown and Michael and Connie Valese of Manahawkin; his four grandchildren, Courtney, Shannon and her husband Paul, Lauren and Ryan and his wife Jennifer; his two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Anthony; his sister, Joyce Valese; and many cousins, nephews and a niece.