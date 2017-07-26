Van Glahn, Madeline Seifert, Middletown

Madeline Seifert Van Glahn of River Plaza, Middletown, passed away on July 11. She was born in Newark, to Edward and Anna Holland Seifert. She lived in East Keansburg and Red Bank before moving to River Plaza in 1949.

Madeline graduated from Leonardo High School in 1942. In the early 40’s, she did exhibition roller skating with a partner performing various spinning acts at many social organizations. She started and led Girl Scout Brownie Troop #156 of River Plaza for many years. Madeline worked for Grossinger & Heller Agency, Red Bank, for forty-two years as an Insurance Broker and Business Manager. She also worked for Allaire-Farrow Agency for 7 years in the insurance department.

She was a member of the Middletown Senior Citizen Center, the Keyport Senior Citizen Center, and the Red Bank Senior Citizen Center where she enjoyed line dancing, playing Bridge, and the camaraderie of many friends.

Madeline was predeceased by her husband off forty-four years Raymond, who was also known as “Van from Prown’s”. Surviving are two daughters; Bonnie Watson and her husband James of Middletown; and Denise Shelly and her husband Peter of Hannawa Falls, New York; two grandchildren Noelle Newman of Middletown; Jared Baker and his wife Martina of Horseheads, NY; and three great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Tessa and Ty William Baker.

All services were private under the direction of Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank.