Venezia, Gloria Carmel, Age: 88, Red Bank

She gave up her teaching career to raise her children and then became manager of numerous entrepreneurial endeavors with her husband including the Trade Winds Motel and Marina in Sea Bright; as manufacturer of electronic components from their Red Bank based McVen Electronics Laboratory; and, more recently, as proprietor of their beloved junk shop, the Venezia Emporium.

Gloria was also a globetrotter who lived in Japan and travelled throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Her favorite trips were those to visit relatives in Italy and Sicily and her pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Gloria was an exceptionally gifted poet and an extremely generous woman who supported many charities; an avid reader of any literature who enjoyed cooking for anyone who passed through her door. But, most importantly, she enjoyed being surrounded by her family and dear friends.

She was a loving wife and mother, devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her passions were her strong catholic faith and her democratic politics. Her strength and determination while she valiantly battled ovarian cancer and many other ailments will be remembered by all who know and love her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Carmela Arnone and Anthony Valenti. She is survived by her son Michael J. Venezia Jr. and his life partner, Karen Apy; her daughter, Regina Venezia-Walsh and son-in-law Douglas Walsh; and grandchildren: Kevin and Michaela Venezia and Douglas Patrick Walsh.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.