Vitolo Jr., Dominic C., Age: 80, Middletown

Dominic C Vitolo Jr., 80, of Middletown, passed away June 8 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Newark and lived in Middletown for over 40 years. Dominic was a self-employed captain on his own fishing boat, Skipper, in Belmar. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed the water, as well as a dog lover, never forgetting his precious Chelsea.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 47 years, Jilbert Vitolo, two sons and daughters-in-law, Dominic and Kristin Vitolo III and Marc and Kim Vitolo; grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Nicolas, Juliana, Kaitlyn and Samantha; two sisters, Dolores and John Grimaldi and Elizabeth and Leonard Squeo; brother Matthew and Cheryl Vitolo.

Dominic was preceded in death by his parents Dominic and Anna and two sisters.

Visitation was held June 11 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Dominic’s name to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ, 07724.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.