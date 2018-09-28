Voorhees, Bernice Catherine, Age: 89, Sarasota, Florida

Bernice Catherine Voorhees, 89, of Sarasota, Florida and former resident of Clermont, Florida passed away Aug. 19.

Bernice was born July 7, 1929 in Newark, daughter of George Carl Joseph and Elizabeth (neé Pfeifer) Baldringer. She worked for and retired from Prudential Life Insurance Company. Bernice and her late husband Rowland moved to Clermont in 1993, previously living in Belmar and Port Monmouth. She was heavily involved in the Elks Lodge and the American Legion with Rowland. Bernice was a past member of the Missionary Alliance Church, Minneola, Florida.

Bernice is survived by her cousins, Anne Atkins of Bradenton, Florida and Bonnie Kline of Maine; brother-in-law Jimmy Davis of Keansburg; great-niece Samantha Davis of Keansburg; and cousins, Laurie (Scott) Moulliet of Sarasota, Florida and Jennifer (Ed) Stone of Bradenton, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Rowland, in March 2016.

A burial and committal service were held Aug. 24 at Fairview Cemetery.